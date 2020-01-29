DopeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,672.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $251,167.00 and approximately $2,672.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

