Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,107.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,141.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $814.49 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.