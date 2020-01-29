Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

