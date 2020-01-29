DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.75

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 32800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.15.

About DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

