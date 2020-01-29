Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL) Shares Down 4.1%

Dr Hoenle AG (ETR:HNL) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €43.80 ($50.93) and last traded at €45.25 ($52.62), 18,978 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €47.20 ($54.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.93 and its 200-day moving average is €48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97.

Dr Hoenle Company Profile (ETR:HNL)

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

