Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDY. Bank of America lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.
Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
