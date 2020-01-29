Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDY. Bank of America lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.