Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.8%

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.92), approximately 45,784 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GROW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 495.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 482.70.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

