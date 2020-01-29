Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE DRA.UN remained flat at $C$7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.61. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of $534.98 million and a PE ratio of 29.47.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Dividend History for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.