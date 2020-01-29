DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,100 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

