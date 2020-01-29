DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,370 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

