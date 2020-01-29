DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

BMY opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

