DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

NYSE MCD opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

