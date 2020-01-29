Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.56. 154,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

