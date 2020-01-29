Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 174.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 3,189,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $36.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

