Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

