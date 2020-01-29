Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in State Street by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after acquiring an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

STT stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

