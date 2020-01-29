Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 373.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 69,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

