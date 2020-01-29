Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $376,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

