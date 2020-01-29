Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

