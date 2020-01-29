Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after purchasing an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

ENB opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.