Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

GOOGL opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,396.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,271.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

