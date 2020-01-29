Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

