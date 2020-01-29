Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $380.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $218.21 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

