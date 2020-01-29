Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.74 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $408.94 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.75 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

