Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Booking by 14.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,917.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,026.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.