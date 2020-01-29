Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 666 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

