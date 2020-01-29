Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 271 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.13 and a 1 year high of $142.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

