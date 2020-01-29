Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 37,801 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,801 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

