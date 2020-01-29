Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,876 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

