Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,789 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage stock opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

