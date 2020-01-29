Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

