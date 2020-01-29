Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $475,191.00 and approximately $7,840.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,880,536 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

