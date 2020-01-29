Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 432,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.47, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

