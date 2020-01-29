Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
NYSE DEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 432,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.47, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
