eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 11,503,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.61.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

