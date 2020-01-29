eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

