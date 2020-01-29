eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

eBay stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 15,129,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

