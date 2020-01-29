eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in eBay by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

