Eco Science Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Trading Up 130.8%

Shares of Eco Science Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESSI) were up 130.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 10,347 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Eco Science Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESSI)

Eco Science Solutions, Inc, a bio and software technology-focused company, provides solutions for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery.

