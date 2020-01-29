EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 3521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

