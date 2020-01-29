Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Der Velden Peter Van bought 140,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $27,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EDSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,397. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 136.94% and a negative net margin of 912.54%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

