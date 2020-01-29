Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.93

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 15934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.