Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.93

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 15934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
