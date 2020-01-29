Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,535% compared to the average volume of 176 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of EPC opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.