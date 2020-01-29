Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Lowered by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,610,161.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

