Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 222.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,627 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $232.92 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.08.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,610,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

