EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $22,289,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $22,853,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

