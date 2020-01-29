EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 556 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

