EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 15,329 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twitter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 167,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Twitter by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 134,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

