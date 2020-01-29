EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 7,228 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 182.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

PNW opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

