EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.81 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $602.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.55 and a 200-day moving average of $557.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $372.75 and a twelve month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

