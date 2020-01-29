EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after buying an additional 1,191,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $20,212,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $19,044,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 218.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after buying an additional 175,665 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $80.38 and a 1 year high of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

